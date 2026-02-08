MP: Speeding Audi runs over family on motorcycle, 3 killed

In a tragic incident, three members of a family, identified by the surname Vishwakarma, were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh 's Rewa district on Saturday evening. The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his son Shivam, and a woman relative, Sheetal Vishwakarma. They were riding their motorcycle to distribute wedding invitation cards when they met with the accident near Kosta village on the Rewa-Prayagraj highway.

Wedding preparations Family on way to distribute invitation cards for wedding The Vishwakarma family was on their way to distribute invitation cards for an upcoming wedding when the accident occurred. Bhagwat's elder son is set to tie the knot on February 24. However, their joyous task turned into a tragedy as they were hit, barely 2km from their house, by a speeding Audi car coming from the Prayagraj side.

Legal proceedings Driver of the Audi has been detained The speeding Audi not only hit the motorcycle but also crashed into a divider, NDTV reported, citing eyewitnesses. The impact was so severe that the bike was destroyed and the Vishwakarmas were thrown off their vehicle, dying on the spot. The driver of the Audi has been detained from the scene, and an investigation is underway to ascertain further details about this tragic incident.

