MP village boycotts families over love marriages India Jan 27, 2026

In Panchewa village, Madhya Pradesh, local leaders have decided to socially boycott families whose young people elope for love marriages—basically cutting them off from essentials like milk, labor, and even social invites.

A village meeting behind this move was attended by nearly 450 villagers, with a villager (seen reading the decisions in the video) stating that anyone supporting or sheltering such couples would face these restrictions.