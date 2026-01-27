MP village boycotts families over love marriages
In Panchewa village, Madhya Pradesh, local leaders have decided to socially boycott families whose young people elope for love marriages—basically cutting them off from essentials like milk, labor, and even social invites.
A village meeting behind this move was attended by nearly 450 villagers, with a villager (seen reading the decisions in the video) stating that anyone supporting or sheltering such couples would face these restrictions.
Why this matters
This boycott isn't just about village rules—it clashes with basic rights.
Legally, adults in India can marry whoever they choose without needing parental approval.
Officials have already stepped in: the district collector ordered a police probe and warned of strict action if anyone breaks the law.
This situation highlights the ongoing tension between old traditions and personal freedom at the grassroots level.