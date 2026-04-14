MPBSE Class 10 results officially released April 15 at 11am
India
Big day for MP Board students: your Class 10 results drop on April 15, 2026, with the chief minister making it official at 11am
You can check your scores easily on mpbse.mponline.gov.in or use the MPBSE mobile app or DigiLocker if that's more your style.
Use MPBSE site app or DigiLocker
Just head to the main site, tap "MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026," and enter your roll and application numbers.
If the site's slow, you can also find results on news/result portals like Times of India.
Once you see your result, double-check everything and print a copy for later; it'll come in handy!