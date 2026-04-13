MPBSE likely to announce 10th 12th board results April 15-20

MPBSE marking split and review options

Class 10 scores are split into theory (75 marks) and internal assessment (25 marks), while non-practical Class 12 subjects use an 80+20 system, and practical subjects use a 70+30 system.

To check your result, just head to the official sites with your roll number and application number.

If something seems off, you can apply for retotaling or get a copy of your answer sheet through the MP Online portal for a small fee.

There are also options like compartment exams and the Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme if you want another shot this year.