MPBSE likely to announce 10th 12th board results April 15-20
MPBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results between April 15 and April 20, 2026.
Over 1.6 million students are waiting for the big reveal, which usually happens at a press conference in the afternoon.
Once announced, results will be available online at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
MPBSE marking split and review options
Class 10 scores are split into theory (75 marks) and internal assessment (25 marks), while non-practical Class 12 subjects use an 80+20 system, and practical subjects use a 70+30 system.
To check your result, just head to the official sites with your roll number and application number.
If something seems off, you can apply for retotaling or get a copy of your answer sheet through the MP Online portal for a small fee.
There are also options like compartment exams and the Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme if you want another shot this year.