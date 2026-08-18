MPD-2047 approved by Delhi Development Authority aims to boost renewables
Delhi just got a green upgrade.
The city's new Master Plan for 2047 (MPD-2047), approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and now waiting for a final nod, is all about boosting renewable energy. Think solar panels along the Najafgarh drain, using canals for clean power projects, and switching metro stations and bus depots to renewables.
Delhi proposes rooftop solar, underground transmission
Government buildings and institutional campuses with a rooftop area above 500 square meters are proposed to install solar panels as per Delhi Solar Policy, and there's a ₹1.08 lakh subsidy if you install a 3-kW system.
The plan also suggests laying down an underground transmission network within the road cross sections in the whole city in a phased manner, with land pooling areas as the priority phase, to improve power transmission across the city.
Basically, Delhi wants to make going green easier (and more rewarding) for everyone.