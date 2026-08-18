MPD-2047 approved by Delhi Development Authority aims to boost renewables

Government buildings and institutional campuses with a rooftop area above 500 square meters are proposed to install solar panels as per Delhi Solar Policy, and there's a ₹1.08 lakh subsidy if you install a 3-kW system.

The plan also suggests laying down an underground transmission network within the road cross sections in the whole city in a phased manner, with land pooling areas as the priority phase, to improve power transmission across the city.

Basically, Delhi wants to make going green easier (and more rewarding) for everyone.