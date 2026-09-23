MPESB opens applications for 7,500 Madhya Pradesh police constable posts
Looking to join the police force in Madhya Pradesh? MPESB is recruiting 7,500 police constables (general duty) for both SAF and Non-SAF roles.
Applications are open online until October 6, with a chance to edit your form until October 11.
The written exam kicks off from November 19, so mark your calendar if you're interested!
Madhya Pradesh constable eligibility fees tests
You'll need at least a Class 10 pass (or Class eight if you're from an ST community in Madhya Pradesh), and be between 18 and 33 years old as of October 6 (age relaxations apply).
Fees are ₹700 for general applicants and ₹350 for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates from Madhya Pradesh.
The selection process includes written and physical tests, document checks, and a medical exam.
For height, men need to be at least 160 to 168cm tall, while women should be at least 155cm.