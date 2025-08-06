MPL vs traditional training: Why Indian pilots are divided
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, is considering introducing the Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL), which relies more on simulator training than traditional solo flying.
Many Indian pilots aren't thrilled—some worry the country doesn't have enough simulators or support for this kind of training yet.
This is actually DGCA's third time reviewing MPL as it tries to update pilot training to match global trends.
Committee formed to study international practices
With India needing around 2,000 new pilots every year by 2030, there's pressure to modernize.
Countries like the UK and Australia already use MPL, saying it builds teamwork skills for today's cockpits.
Still, experienced pilots argue that without solid infrastructure here, future flyers might miss out on key hands-on skills.
To sort things out, DGCA has set up a committee to study international practices and fill any regulatory gaps—their report should be out in three months.