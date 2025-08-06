MPL vs traditional training: Why Indian pilots are divided

Committee formed to study international practices

With India needing around 2,000 new pilots every year by 2030, there's pressure to modernize.

Countries like the UK and Australia already use MPL, saying it builds teamwork skills for today's cockpits.

Still, experienced pilots argue that without solid infrastructure here, future flyers might miss out on key hands-on skills.

To sort things out, DGCA has set up a committee to study international practices and fill any regulatory gaps—their report should be out in three months.