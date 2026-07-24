MPs press government over non-E20-compliant owners not warned about mileage

Officials cleared things up, saying the actual mileage loss with E20 is only about 2% to 6%, not the scary 25% some folks feared.

MPs wondered why complaints are rising now, even though the government claims similar fuel has been sold for more than two years.

Turns out, new rules allowing higher blends and worries over adulterated fuel might be behind the recent buzz.

Some MPs questioned why the government hadn't informed drivers, especially those with older cars.