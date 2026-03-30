Mritunjay Kumar Narayan announces India's digital census April 1, 2026
India
India's next census kicks off April 1, 2026, and this time, it's all digital.
Announced by Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, the massive data-gathering project was delayed from 2021 due to COVID-19, but is now set to roll out nationwide.
Self-enumeration April 1-15 staggered state dates
The process starts with self-enumeration (April 1-15), where you can fill in your own details online.
After that comes house-listing until May 15.
Different states have slightly different schedules: Gujarat and Daman and Diu run from April 5-May 19; Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh go April 16-May 30; Assam stretches into August; West Bengal is still deciding dates.