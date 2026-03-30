Mritunjay Kumar Narayan announces India's digital census April 1, 2026

Self-enumeration April 1-15 staggered state dates

The process starts with self-enumeration (April 1-15), where you can fill in your own details online.

After that comes house-listing until May 15.

Different states have slightly different schedules: Gujarat and Daman and Diu run from April 5-May 19; Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh go April 16-May 30; Assam stretches into August; West Bengal is still deciding dates.