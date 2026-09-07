MSETCL substation explosion in Chinchwad cuts power to 3.10L consumers
India
A transformer explosion at the MSETCL substation in Chinchwad sparked a fire and knocked out electricity for around 3.10 lakh consumers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon.
Power started coming back in some areas by 3pm but a few neighborhoods are still waiting for full restoration due to heavy demand.
Outage hits 2.60L and 50K consumers
The outage hit about 2.6 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhosari, plus another 50,000 in spots like Shivajinagar, Aundh, and Ganeshkhind.
Places like Nigdi and Chinchwad faced longer blackouts, with around 1,500 industries also impacted.
Thankfully, there were no injuries; metro services that went down are now running again, while power was restored through alternate routes.