MSIDC to upgrade 15,000km priority corridors in Maharashtra by 2047
Big road upgrade coming: Maharashtra is rolling out 15,000km of Priority Corridors to make travel smoother and faster across the state.
The goal? Finish by 2047 as part of a massive Core Road Network plan stretching 92,598km.
The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is leading the charge.
Maharashtra routes link industry and tourism
These new routes will connect key spots (think industrial hubs, logistics parks, and even tourist destinations like national parks and religious sites).
Projects like the Virar-Alibaug Multi Modal Corridor and Pune Ring Road are on the way too.
It's all about making it easier to get around for business or fun while keeping infrastructure efforts coordinated for maximum impact by 2047.