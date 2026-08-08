MSRTC runs 5,220 extra busses Konkan Ganeshotsav Sept 7-25 2026

To keep things running smoothly, MSRTC will have more staff and maintenance teams at busy spots and along main highways.

Senior officers will be on duty around the clock to sort out any issues fast.

Good news if you're traveling with family: women and senior citizens get 50% off on group bookings, and Amrit Senior Citizen scheme members ride free.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said MSRTC wants everyone's festival journey to be safe and hassle-free.