MSRTC runs 5,220 extra busses Konkan Ganeshotsav Sept 7-25 2026
Traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav? MSRTC is rolling out 5,220 extra busses from September 7-25, 2026 to handle the festival rush.
You can book tickets easily online, at bus stations, or through the MSRTC app.
Planning a big group trip (40-plus people)? Group bookings open August 10.
Staffing increased, women seniors 50% off
To keep things running smoothly, MSRTC will have more staff and maintenance teams at busy spots and along main highways.
Senior officers will be on duty around the clock to sort out any issues fast.
Good news if you're traveling with family: women and senior citizens get 50% off on group bookings, and Amrit Senior Citizen scheme members ride free.
Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said MSRTC wants everyone's festival journey to be safe and hassle-free.