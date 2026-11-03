MSV AL JUSUFI hit near Oman, 1 Indian sailor killed
India
An Indian cargo ship, MSV AL JUSUFI, was attacked on Monday near the coast of Oman, leaving one crew member from Gujarat dead.
The ship was reportedly hit by an unidentified aerial object while carrying 14 Indian crew members.
The Omani Coast Guard managed to rescue the remaining 13 sailors.
India arranging Gandhar Nahim Ajij repatriation
The Indian Embassy in Oman is helping the survivors, and the ministry is arranging for the repatriation of Gandhar Nahim Ajij's body.
Attacks like this on Indian ships are rare, even with recent regional tensions.