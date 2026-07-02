MT Sanmar Herald hit by gunfire near Strait of Hormuz
India
The MT Sanmar Herald, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, was hit by gunfire while transiting near Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite some damage from shrapnel on its bridge, the ship made it safely to Paradip Port in Odisha and anchored offshore on July 1.
All 22 crew safe, unloading underway
All around 22 crew members are safe and unhurt. Paradip Port officials welcomed them and praised their professionalism during a tense journey through risky waters.
The Indian Navy worked with port authorities to keep everyone secure, and oil unloading has already begun, even as the crew stays focused on finishing their job and have not yet issued a statement to the media.