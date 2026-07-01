MTC bus from Tambaram West to Adyar overturns injuring passengers
India
An MTC bus traveling from Tambaram West to Adyar overturned on Sholinganallur Main Road in Chennai on Sunday.
There were more than 20 people on board, and while the accident looked scary, several passengers escaped with minor injuries.
Bus flipped into Pallikaranai marshland ditch
The crash happened near a Metro Rail construction zone when a truck suddenly approached from the wrong side.
The bus driver hit the brakes hard to avoid hitting barricades, which caused the bus to flip into a ditch in the Pallikaranai marshland.
Emergency crews responded quickly, taking injured passengers to Medavakkam Government Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.