Much of India cooler than usual this May, IMD says

IMD forecasts wetter month in India

Easterly winds and extra rain from western disturbances have kept temperatures from rising sharply, making summer feel less intense so far.

IMD says most areas can expect more rain than usual this month (though parts of the east and northeast might miss out).

But heads up: nights are still warm, which means less relief after sunset.

Plus, if El Nino sticks around, we could see delayed monsoons and less rain later in the season.