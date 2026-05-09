Much of India cooler than usual this May, IMD says
This May, much of India is feeling cooler than usual, with daytime temperatures in the north, east, and central regions dropping eight to 13 degrees Celsius below normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already hinted at a milder month, and places like Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh even hit a record low of 26 degrees Celsius on May 7.
IMD forecasts wetter month in India
Easterly winds and extra rain from western disturbances have kept temperatures from rising sharply, making summer feel less intense so far.
IMD says most areas can expect more rain than usual this month (though parts of the east and northeast might miss out).
But heads up: nights are still warm, which means less relief after sunset.
Plus, if El Nino sticks around, we could see delayed monsoons and less rain later in the season.