Mud house collapse during heavy rain kills 5 in Muzaffarnagar
India
A mud house collapse during heavy rain in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh took the lives of five family members late Sunday night, daily-wage worker Islamuddin and his four young children.
The tragedy happened in Habibpur Siri village and has left the community shaken.
Survivors treated, Yogi Adityanath seeks support
Islamuddin's wife and another child survived but were injured and are now receiving treatment.
Neighbors rushed to help and alerted police. District officials and rescue teams later arrived and recovered the victims.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure the injured get proper care and that the family receives government support.
Authorities are also looking into damage caused by ongoing rainfall.