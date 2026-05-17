Mudavath Devula DGCA official denied bail over alleged ₹2.5L bribe

Judge cites Devula's public servant status

The judge didn't agree with Devula's request for bail just because another accused got it, pointing out that he's a public servant facing serious corruption allegations.

The CBI also raised concerns about delays in getting information from banks tied to Devula and his family.

Plus, investigators found 100 cash deposit slips in his possession, so there are still many questions about where the money came from.

The next update is due by May 19.