Mudavath Devula DGCA official denied bail over alleged ₹2.5L bribe
Mudavath Devula, a top official at India's aviation regulator (DGCA), has been denied bail after being arrested for allegedly taking a ₹2.5 lakh bribe.
The Delhi court said the investigation is still at a key stage, and it needs more time to check his links to suspicious bank accounts and make sure no evidence is tampered with.
Judge cites Devula's public servant status
The judge didn't agree with Devula's request for bail just because another accused got it, pointing out that he's a public servant facing serious corruption allegations.
The CBI also raised concerns about delays in getting information from banks tied to Devula and his family.
Plus, investigators found 100 cash deposit slips in his possession, so there are still many questions about where the money came from.
The next update is due by May 19.