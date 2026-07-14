Mudragada Padmanabham dies at 73, Andhra Pradesh Kapu leader mourned
India
Mudragada Padmanabham, a well-known politician and key figure for the Kapu community, died at 73 after battling an illness.
His passing has deeply impacted Andhra Pradesh's political scene, with many remembering his influence and leadership.
Former TDP MLA, led Kapu Garjana
Born in Kirlampudi in 1953, Padmanabham entered politics after his father's death and served as the Prathipadu MLA with the Telugu Desam Party.
He became widely known for leading the Kapu Garjana protests in 2016, pushing for BC status for Kapus, a promise that remained unfulfilled.
Even after stepping back from activism in 2020, he stayed active by joining YSRCP in 2024.
Leaders and locals are gathering to pay their respects, marking the end of an era for Andhra politics.