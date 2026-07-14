Mudragada Padmanabham dies at 73, Andhra Pradesh Kapu leader mourned

Born in Kirlampudi in 1953, Padmanabham entered politics after his father's death and served as the Prathipadu MLA with the Telugu Desam Party.

He became widely known for leading the Kapu Garjana protests in 2016, pushing for BC status for Kapus, a promise that remained unfulfilled.

Even after stepping back from activism in 2020, he stayed active by joining YSRCP in 2024.

Leaders and locals are gathering to pay their respects, marking the end of an era for Andhra politics.