Mudragada Padmanabham funeral sees B Kranthi barred amid Kirlampudi clash

The funeral of well-known Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham took a tough turn when his daughter, B Kranthi, was stopped from saying her final goodbye.

The family clash goes back to 2024, when Kranthi disagreed with her father's decision to join YSR Congress Party and instead backed the Jana Sena Party.

On Wednesday, things got heated at their Kirlampudi home: her uncle Suribabu was among those objecting, and despite police help, Kranthi was made to leave as tensions rose.