Mudslide at Kalladi tunnel site kills 8 migrant workers
India
A sudden mudslide hit Kalladi, Wayanad, Kerala on July 7, leaving eight migrant workers dead.
Triggered by heavy rain and soil dumping at the under-construction twin-tunnel road, the massive debris wiped out Meenakshi Bridge, a mosque, and a nearby house.
Kerala pauses tunnel work, orders inquiry
Experts cited poor construction practices and ignored warnings about fragile terrain as contributing to the disaster.
Environmental groups criticized rushed approvals for the ₹2,100 crore project without proper geological studies.
The Kerala government has paused tunnel work, ordered an inquiry, and announced ₹five lakh compensation for each victim's family.
Activists are pushing for stricter environmental checks before any work resumes.