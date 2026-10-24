Mudslide in Nilgiris kills driver Janagaraj, injures conductor Kesavan
India
A sudden mudslide triggered by nonstop rain in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district hit a state bus on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam route on Saturday, killing the driver, Janagaraj, and seriously injuring the conductor, Kesavan.
The bus had three passengers, all of whom got off before it reached Burliar village. Those three narrowly escaped.
Over 150 Kerala students rescued
Heavy rains caused multiple landslides across the region, blocking major routes like Ooty-Mettupalayam and Ooty-Coonoor highways.
More than 150 stranded school students from Kerala were safely rescued.
With more rain expected, officials are advising tourists to avoid travel to the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal for now.