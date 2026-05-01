Mufti Mukarram Ahmed confirms Eid ul Adha may 28 2026

Syed Shaban Bukhari explains Eid significance

Syed Shaban Bukhari of Jama Masjid explained that Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th of Zil Hijja in the Islamic calendar, about two months after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail for Allah.

Over three days, animal sacrifices (as allowed by Indian law) reflecting devotion and charity.