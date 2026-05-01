Mufti Mukarram Ahmed confirms Eid ul Adha may 28 2026
India
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) is set for Thursday, May 28, 2026, as confirmed by Muslim clerics.
The date was decided after no moon sighting for Zil Hijja was reported on May 17.
Mufti Mukarram Ahmed shared that nationwide checks turned up empty, locking in the festival date.
Syed Shaban Bukhari explains Eid significance
Syed Shaban Bukhari of Jama Masjid explained that Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th of Zil Hijja in the Islamic calendar, about two months after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail for Allah.
Over three days, animal sacrifices (as allowed by Indian law) reflecting devotion and charity.