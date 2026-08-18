Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor calls for stronger ties with India

Noor stressed how important India's support has been, especially as Afghanistan faces rocky relations with Pakistan since October 2025.

Even though India hasn't officially recognized the Taliban government, it has sent humanitarian aid and upgraded its Kabul mission after a high-level visit last year.

Noor thanked India for its help so far and urged more collaboration on stability, expressing gratitude to Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar "for their support in protecting and respecting the international rights of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," and voiced hope for "greater attention and practical efforts" from India on Afghanistan's international standing.