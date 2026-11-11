Muhammed Iqbal bites officer, viral video shows chaos in Kochi

A tense moment unfolded in Kochi when a 25-year-old man named Muhammed Iqbal, detained for causing a public nuisance, bit a civil police officer and reportedly tried to force open the door as the vehicle reached the Ernakulam General Hospital while being taken for a medical check.

After he was brought back from medical examination, he continued to create unruly scenes at the station even after being brought back after medical examination, a video of which went viral.