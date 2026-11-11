Muhammed Iqbal bites officer, viral video shows chaos in Kochi
A tense moment unfolded in Kochi when a 25-year-old man named Muhammed Iqbal, detained for causing a public nuisance, bit a civil police officer and reportedly tried to force open the door as the vehicle reached the Ernakulam General Hospital while being taken for a medical check.
After he was brought back from medical examination, he continued to create unruly scenes at the station even after being brought back after medical examination, a video of which went viral.
Iqbal charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police have charged Iqbal under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting an officer and using obscene language. He is now in judicial custody.
This comes just days after another Kochi cop was injured by a private bus, highlighting how tough things can get for officers handling public disturbances lately.