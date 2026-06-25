Muharram June 26 in India, schools expected closed for Ashura
India
Muharram, marking the Islamic New Year, falls on June 26 this year in India.
Most schools in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and West Bengal are expected to be closed for Ashura.
Since the exact holiday can shift depending on moon sightings, it's smart to double-check with your school so you're not caught off guard.
Banks likely closed June 26
Banks will likely be closed on June 26 for Muharram too.
With the fourth Saturday (June 27) and Sunday (June 28) following right after, you might get a three-day weekend, perfect for spending time with family or joining community events such as prayer meetings and processions.