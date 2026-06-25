Muharram June 26 in India, schools expected closed for Ashura India Jun 25, 2026

Muharram, marking the Islamic New Year, falls on June 26 this year in India.

Most schools in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and West Bengal are expected to be closed for Ashura.

Since the exact holiday can shift depending on moon sightings, it's smart to double-check with your school so you're not caught off guard.