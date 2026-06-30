Mukesh Aghi: India and US near trade deal boosting ties India Jun 30, 2026

India and the US are about to seal a big trade agreement that's set to boost their partnership on all fronts: business, tech, and culture.

Mukesh Aghi, from the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, shared that, even with some recent political ups and downs, the two countries are still going strong and finding more ways to work together.