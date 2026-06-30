Mukesh Aghi: India and US near trade deal boosting ties
India and the US are about to seal a big trade agreement that's set to boost their partnership on all fronts: business, tech, and culture.
Mukesh Aghi, from the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, shared that, even with some recent political ups and downs, the two countries are still going strong and finding more ways to work together.
Deal could fast-track $500B by 2030
Negotiators have nearly wrapped up talks on key issues like tariffs and special treatment for Indian goods.
Aghi says this deal could fast-track their goal of hitting $500 billion in trade by 2030.
He also pointed out that as US companies move supply chains away from China, India is stepping up as a major new hub.
Aghi suggests Trump for Republic Day
Aghi floated an interesting idea: inviting US president Donald Trump as chief guest for India's 2027 Republic Day.
He thinks it could bring even more energy to the growing relationship between the two countries.