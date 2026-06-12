Mukesh Ambani at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family for abhishekam

Ambani receives laddu and theertha prasadams

After prayers, temple officials presented Mukesh Ambani with classic offerings: laddu and theertha prasadams.

Before heading back to Mumbai, Anant and Radhika also checked out TTD's goshala.

Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill visited on the same day; she received a ceremonial welcome and blessings from Vedic scholars as part of her visit.