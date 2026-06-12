Mukesh Ambani at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family for abhishekam
India
Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, stopped by the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Tirupati early Friday morning.
The trio joined the special abhishekam ritual, all dressed up in traditional outfits for the occasion.
Ambani receives laddu and theertha prasadams
After prayers, temple officials presented Mukesh Ambani with classic offerings: laddu and theertha prasadams.
Before heading back to Mumbai, Anant and Radhika also checked out TTD's goshala.
Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill visited on the same day; she received a ceremonial welcome and blessings from Vedic scholars as part of her visit.