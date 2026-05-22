Mukesh Singh appointed Manipur DGP, IPS and IIT Delhi graduate
India
Mukesh Singh, an Indian Police Service officer and IIT Delhi graduate, has just been named Manipur's director general of police.
He was previously DGP in Ladakh and now steps in for Rajiv Singh, who's moving to a security role in the Cabinet Secretariat.
Fast tracked amid Meitei Kuki violence
Singh was named as Manipur faces serious ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities:
Known for his work tackling terrorism with the National Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh's appointment was fast-tracked "as a special case in public interest," skipping usual rules to help restore order.