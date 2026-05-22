Mukesh Singh named Manipur DGP for 3 years by government
India
Mukesh Singh, who has been Ladakh's police chief, is set to become Manipur's new DGP for the next three years.
The move was officially cleared by the government and comes after Manipur's previous DGP, Rajiv Singh, took on a big security role in the Cabinet Secretariat.
Rajiv Singh to oversee PM security
Singh brings serious law enforcement experience, having worked with the ITBP, the NIA, and held senior positions in Jammu and Kashmir Police.
His new role in Manipur is a special case approved in the public interest, showing trust in his ability to handle tough situations.
Meanwhile, Rajiv Singh will now oversee the prime minister's security through the Special Protection Group.