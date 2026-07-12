Mukhmelpur village boys Ayush and Nitin drown in rainwater pit
India
Two boys, Ayush, 8, and Nitin, 10, tragically drowned in a rainwater-filled pit while playing in Mukhmelpur village, Delhi, on Sunday evening.
The pit had been left unsecured, and emergency services arrived quickly, but the boys were declared dead at the hospital.
Police are now investigating possible negligence.
Locals call for safer pits
Locals shared that children often played near the pit without realizing how deep it was.
One boy jumped in to help his friend who was struggling, but both couldn't be saved despite a 30-minute rescue effort.
The incident has sparked concern about safety around open pits, and calls for better protection to prevent such accidents.