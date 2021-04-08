Home / News / India News / Mukhtar Ansari denied basic necessities in Banda jail, alleges brother
India

Mukhtar Ansari denied basic necessities in Banda jail, alleges brother

Written by
Priyanka Payal
Edited by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 01:15 am
Mukhtar Ansari denied basic necessities in Banda jail, alleges brother

Inhuman treatment was meted out to Mukhtar Ansari as he was transferred to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail from Punjab last night, his brother alleged on Wednesday.

Afzal Ansari, Mukhtar's elder brother, said that it would have been better had his brother been shot during transit.

He claimed that Mukhtar, who suffers from diabetes, was denied basic necessities and a doctor.

Here are more details.

In this article
Ansari was denied water, food for over 15-hours, alleges brother Kept in an isolation barrack, claims brother 'Mukhtar given injection to put him to sleep' Mukhtar Ansari would be tested for COVID-19 inside the jail Elaborate arrangements have been made inside the prison Mukhtar faces 52 cases in UP: Police

Allegations

Ansari was denied water, food for over 15-hours, alleges brother

Afzal, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghazipur, told PTI, "In over 15 hours journey, (Mukhtar) was not given water and food on the way and was also denied medical aid. Due to this, he became unwell and reached Banda jail in a semi-unconscious state."

He did not elaborate on how he got to know about Mukhtar's treatment during transit.

Allegations

Kept in an isolation barrack, claims brother

Afzal said that Mukhtar was denied food, water, and medical aid during his 15-hour journey.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has left behind Britishers by such acts. Contrary to the jail manual, Mukhtar has been kept in isolation barrack," he said, "It would have been better if (Mukhtar) was made to stand at some road crossing and shot dead."

Quote

'Mukhtar given injection to put him to sleep'

Further, Afzal claimed that Mukhtar's blood sugar level and blood pressure have increased. "Instead of treating him, he was being administered an injection to put him to sleep," he said. "Those who have to protect laws are creating terror."

Government

Mukhtar Ansari would be tested for COVID-19 inside the jail

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that Mukhtar was brought to Banda jail by a special team around 5 am on Wednesday.

No objectionable items were found in his belongings and no immediate health issues surfaced during a medical check-up, the statement said, adding that he will also be tested for COVID-19.

His health arrangements are being ensured, it said.

Security

Elaborate arrangements have been made inside the prison

Prison ADG Anand Kumar said strict instructions have been given for round-the-clock security to Mukhtar, who will be kept in barrack number 16 under 14-hour camera surveillance.

Banda jail is covered with CCTV cameras and is being monitored by senior officers from the jail headquarter command center in Lucknow.

An additional force of PAC has been deployed for the jail's outer security.

Background

Mukhtar faces 52 cases in UP: Police

The UP Police had taken custody of Mukhtar from Punjab's Ropar jail, where he had been lodged since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

According to the UP Police, he faces 52 cases in the state (15 undergoing trial).

His wife, Afshan, has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to authorities to ensure Mukhtar's protection. The plea will be heard on Friday.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Amid COVID-19 spike, Punjab orders night curfew, bans political gatherings
Latest News
Karnataka: Section 144(1) imposed in Bengaluru as COVID-19 cases rise
India
NewsBytes Briefing: PUBG Mobile bans millions for cheating, and more
Science
FCAT abolished, HC only option for aggrieved filmmakers; celebrities react
Entertainment
IPL 2021: Five rising stars to watch out for
Sports
Harry, Meghan's first Netflix project will be on Invictus Games
Entertainment
Latest India News
Amid COVID-19 spike, Punjab orders night curfew, bans political gatherings
India
Centre allows COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces; check guidelines here
India
Gujarat: Night curfew in 20 cities from today
India
Delhi woman mows down elderly couple; says she was distracted
India
Top doctor says COVID-19 situation in Mumbai is 'grim'
India
Trending Topics