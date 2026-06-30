Mukundra Hills tunnel on Delhi Mumbai Expressway allows wildlife crossing
India
A massive new tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, cutting through Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills, a tiger habitat, is set to open by July 2026.
Stretching 4.89km with eight lanes, it's designed so tigers and other wildlife can cross safely overhead, plus it'll help travelers get between Delhi and Mumbai in just about 12 hours.
Delays push cost to ₹1,250cr
At 22 meters wide and 11 meters high, this is one of the widest tunnels in the country and a key link on the expressway's 1,386-kilometer route.
The project faced delays from heavy rains and water seepage, bumping up costs from ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,250 crore.
Built by Dilip Buildcon Ltd. and Altis-Holding Corporation, the tunnel balances faster travel with real efforts to protect the local ecosystem.