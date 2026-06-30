Mukundra Hills tunnel on Delhi Mumbai Expressway allows wildlife crossing

Delays push cost to ₹1,250cr

At 22 meters wide and 11 meters high, this is one of the widest tunnels in the country and a key link on the expressway's 1,386-kilometer route.

The project faced delays from heavy rains and water seepage, bumping up costs from ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,250 crore.

Built by Dilip Buildcon Ltd. and Altis-Holding Corporation, the tunnel balances faster travel with real efforts to protect the local ecosystem.