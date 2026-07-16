Mullaperiyar dam at 112.9 feet puts 150,000 acres on hold
India
The Mullaperiyar Dam's water level has dropped to 112.9 feet, almost 18.5 feet lower than last year, leaving Tamil Nadu's border farmers in a tough spot.
About 150,000 acres of farmland are on hold, with many farmers having already spent ₹20,000 per acre on paddy prep but unable to plant due to the shortage.
Tamil Nadu waits for 118 feet
Tamil Nadu usually starts using dam water in June for the farming season, but this year they have to wait until levels reach at least 118 feet.
In Gudalur, frustrated farmers have turned to interfaith prayers for rain near the dam.
Meanwhile, in Kerala, low water levels could soon impact boating and tourism at Thekkady's Periyar Tiger Reserve if things don't improve soon.