If you were planning a trip to Saudi Arabia this month, heads up: Air India and Air India Express have suspended their flights to Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh until November 30,

Akasa Air has suspended its flights to Riyadh and Jeddah until November 30, and

IndiGo has suspended flights to Saudi Arabian cities until November 30.

The move comes after a rise in security concerns in the region.