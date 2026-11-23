Multiple Indian carriers suspend Saudi flights citing security concerns
If you were planning a trip to Saudi Arabia this month, heads up: Air India and Air India Express have suspended their flights to Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh until November 30,
Akasa Air has suspended its flights to Riyadh and Jeddah until November 30, and
IndiGo has suspended flights to Saudi Arabian cities until November 30.
The move comes after a rise in security concerns in the region.
Flights grounded after Yemen's Houthi attacks
These suspensions follow recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi cities and infrastructure.
With safety as the top priority right now, airlines decided it is best to keep flights grounded for the rest of November.
If you have travel plans affected by this, keep an eye out for updates from your airline.