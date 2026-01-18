Mumbai: 10-year-old boy assaulted over stolen kites
India
In Dongri, Mumbai, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly tied up and hurt by two men after he told his mother he was trying to steal kites.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon, leaving the local community shocked and concerned for the child.
What happened next
The boy's mother learned about the assault from a neighbor and reported it to the police. After speaking with her son, she found out he'd been assaulted and stripped by the shop owner.
Police have now booked two men.