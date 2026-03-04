Mumbai: 2 workers die after metal platform collapses at building

Four other workers survived but suffered serious fractures

Four other workers survived but suffered serious fractures and internal injuries; some were treated at Rajawadi Hospital, while at least two were later shifted to Sion Hospital.

The collapse happened when a plywood-covered platform gave way—while a safety net on the fifth floor saved four of them, two fell straight through.

Police have booked six people—including contractors and engineers—for negligence; a police officer said it appeared the builder didn't provide sufficient safety harnesses and helmets.

Mumbai's mayor visited the site and hospital, promising support for affected families and strict action against those responsible.