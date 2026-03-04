Mumbai: 2 workers die after metal platform collapses at building
A tragic accident at a Chembur construction site has now claimed two lives.
On Saturday morning, a metal platform collapsed while workers were installing a car lift at Adityaraj Group's under-construction building in Subhash Nagar.
Six workers fell from the sixth floor—Desapogu Ramanjaneyulu (55) died instantly, and Vijay Prasad (37) passed away from his injuries the next day.
Four other workers survived but suffered serious fractures
Four other workers survived but suffered serious fractures and internal injuries; some were treated at Rajawadi Hospital, while at least two were later shifted to Sion Hospital.
The collapse happened when a plywood-covered platform gave way—while a safety net on the fifth floor saved four of them, two fell straight through.
Police have booked six people—including contractors and engineers—for negligence; a police officer said it appeared the builder didn't provide sufficient safety harnesses and helmets.
Mumbai's mayor visited the site and hospital, promising support for affected families and strict action against those responsible.