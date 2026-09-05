Mumbai 2,224mm through early September, Delhi led 36-day rains

Over the 36 days leading up to September 5, Delhi recorded 391.4mm while Mumbai got just 328mm, a big shift toward heavier rains up north late in the season.

While Mumbai started strong with an early downpour (though still below its usual average), Delhi's rains picked up slowly but steadily through July and August.

Overall, India is still facing a 13% monsoon deficit as of September 4, so the weather drama isn't over yet.