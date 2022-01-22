India

7 dead, 15 injured in major fire at Mumbai building

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

The blaze erupted around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla Building.

At least seven people died after a major fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai on Saturday. Another 17 people are said to have been injured in the incident and some of them were in critical condition. The blaze erupted around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla Building opposite Gandhi Hospital in the city's Tardeo area.

Details At least 3 people admitted to ICU

Six elderly people injured in the incident required oxygen support and had been shifted to the hospital, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI. Fifteen of the injured were rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, of which 12 were admitted to the general ward while three were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the facility.

Details 13 fire engines rushed to scene

(Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/AvaneeshKulkarni04).

Saturday's fire was categorized in Level-3. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 13 fire engines were sent to the spot and five ambulances were deployed. "When we ran outside and looked up, we could see huge cloud of smoke. There are six houses on each floor and about 20-22 residents were in the building when the fire broke out," a resident said, according to News18.

Reactions Short-circuit cited as apparent cause

The fire was caused due to a short-circuit in an air conditioner inside one of the apartments, Pednekar reportedly said. The state's Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the government over the incident. "As usual, excuses will be made, sketchy reasons given & life will go on. Strongest political will required if the city has to survive (sic)," BJP leader Priti Gandhi tweeted.