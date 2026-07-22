Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train electrification to power 320km/h service

Everything will be centrally monitored, so issues can be fixed in real time for smooth rides.

Thanks to Make in India, most parts like transformers and wires are being made locally, giving a boost to Indian manufacturing.

Plus, an Early Earthquake Detection System with 28 seismometers is being added for safety, ready to stop trains if there's any seismic activity.

The project will also feature new substations and switching posts, all aimed at making travel safer and more comfortable for everyone on board.