Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train nears completion using Japanese Shinkansen technology
India
India's first bullet train, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, is picking up speed toward completion.
Started in 2017 and built with Japanese Shinkansen tech, this ₹1.98 lakh crore project will cover 508km at up to 320km/h, with most of the route elevated for safety.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel reduced to 2 hours
You could soon travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours instead of 7, with the Surat-Bilimora stretch scheduled to be completed by August 2027 (full route by 2029).
The project features earthquake-resistant bridges, an undersea tunnel near Thane, and daily-made precision track slabs in Surat.
Plus, around 1,000 people are being trained by Japanese engineers so we can operate a wheel lathe machine ourselves.