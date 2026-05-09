Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train nears completion using Japanese Shinkansen technology

Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel reduced to 2 hours

You could soon travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours instead of 7, with the Surat-Bilimora stretch scheduled to be completed by August 2027 (full route by 2029).

The project features earthquake-resistant bridges, an undersea tunnel near Thane, and daily-made precision track slabs in Surat.

Plus, around 1,000 people are being trained by Japanese engineers so we can operate a wheel lathe machine ourselves.