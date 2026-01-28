Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits 55% completion
India's first bullet train is speeding toward reality, with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail making progress: as of January 2026, progress on viaducts, piers and track beds had been reported.
The line stretches 508km, and the BKC underground station—set to be India's deepest at 100 feet—is making solid progress alongside bridges, tunnels, and viaducts.
Why does this matter?
Once finished, you'll be able to zip between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two to three hours at speeds up to 320km/h—way faster than current options.
The route includes 12 stations (think: Thane, Surat, Vadodara) and will link up with the Mumbai Metro for easy city access.
A phased opening for sections such as Surat-Vapi has been reported for future years, marking a big leap for travel in India.