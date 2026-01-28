Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits 55% completion

Why does this matter?

Once finished, you'll be able to zip between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two to three hours at speeds up to 320km/h—way faster than current options.

The route includes 12 stations (think: Thane, Surat, Vadodara) and will link up with the Mumbai Metro for easy city access.

A phased opening for sections such as Surat-Vapi has been reported for future years, marking a big leap for travel in India.