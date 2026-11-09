Mumbai air quality improves nearly 30% this Diwali despite fireworks

Once the firecrackers started popping, pollution shot up fast: Andheri's PM2.5 jumped from 42 to a whopping 597 between 8pm and 10pm and Malad hit similar highs.

By Monday morning, AQI around Bandra Reclamation and Kala Nagar was 231, categorized as 'Poor.'

So while things are getting better overall, Diwali nights still remind us that cleaner celebrations matter.