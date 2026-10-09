Mumbai air quality worsens after monsoon as PM2.5 hits 150
India
Mumbai's air is getting harder to breathe as the city moves out of monsoon season.
The Air Quality Index jumped to 197 on October 8.
PM2.5 particles soared to 150 micrograms per cubic meter (way above the WHO's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic meter).
Mumbai PM2.5 rose from under 60
Just a month ago, PM2.5 levels were under 60, so this is a big jump.
Less rain means more pollution hangs around, and things like heavy traffic, construction dust, and slow winds aren't helping.
Areas like Anushakti Nagar and Bandra East are seeing some of the worst numbers.
Children, older people, and anyone with breathing issues should be extra careful right now, so keeping an eye on air quality updates is more important than ever.