Mumbai air quality worsens after monsoon as PM2.5 hits 150

Just a month ago, PM2.5 levels were under 60, so this is a big jump.

Less rain means more pollution hangs around, and things like heavy traffic, construction dust, and slow winds aren't helping.

Areas like Anushakti Nagar and Bandra East are seeing some of the worst numbers.

Children, older people, and anyone with breathing issues should be extra careful right now, so keeping an eye on air quality updates is more important than ever.