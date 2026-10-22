Mumbai airport DRI arrests 5 for 2.317kg 24-carat gold ₹3.47cr
India
Mumbai's airport just saw a major gold-smuggling bust.
The DRI caught five people, including two travelers and a third-party entity's employee, trying to sneak in 2.317kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold bars worth ₹3.47 crore on October 19 and 20.
DRI probes airport gold smuggling network
Acting on a tip, officials seized the gold under the Customs Act and found that this group was secretly moving illegal gold bars through the airport.
The DRI says it is digging deeper to uncover more people linked to this network and is committed to breaking up organized smuggling rings.