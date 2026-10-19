Mumbai airport plans 5 million passenger cuts as airlines oppose

Representing 47 airlines, the Airline Operators Committee says there's no clear need for these cuts.

They point out that Terminal 1 plus the expected addition of 5 mppa in capacity at Terminal 2 can handle demand just fine.

The group is urging airport authorities to follow the civil aviation ministry's slot-allocation guidelines issued in May 2013 and the International Air Transport Association's Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines, which say slot cuts should be restricted unless there is an emergency, and they want this sorted out before any decisions are final.