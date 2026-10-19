Mumbai airport plans 5 million passenger cuts as airlines oppose
Mumbai Airport (run by Adani) wants to limit flights for about five million passengers a year starting summer 2027, blaming Terminal 1's big renovation (which wraps up in 2030).
Airlines aren't on board. They're pushing back and refusing to shift flights to Navi Mumbai Airport unless there's a solid reason.
Airline Operators Committee urges slot compliance
Representing 47 airlines, the Airline Operators Committee says there's no clear need for these cuts.
They point out that Terminal 1 plus the expected addition of 5 mppa in capacity at Terminal 2 can handle demand just fine.
The group is urging airport authorities to follow the civil aviation ministry's slot-allocation guidelines issued in May 2013 and the International Air Transport Association's Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines, which say slot cuts should be restricted unless there is an emergency, and they want this sorted out before any decisions are final.