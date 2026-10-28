Mumbai airport plans international flight shift as T1 undergoes makeover
Mumbai Airport is planning to move a chunk of its international flights to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport while Terminal 1 gets a makeover.
Over 35 airlines joined a recent meeting, and big names like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air could start shifting flights as early as December 2026.
Airlines have until November 3 to share their plans for this transition.
Mumbai switch delayed amid airlines' concerns
The original switch was set for October but got pushed back to March 2027 after airlines raised concerns. Airlines are now suggesting a slower, phased approach, possibly waiting until October 2027.
After redevelopment of T1 and T2, the total capacity will increase to 65 million passengers annually, while Navi Mumbai Airport aims for an eventual capacity of 90 million.
The airport operator says they are committed to keeping things smooth for flyers during all these changes.