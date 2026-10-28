Mumbai airport to demolish Terminal 1, raise capacity to 65 million
Big changes are coming to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Terminal 1 will be demolished in April 2027 as part of a huge upgrade.
The goal? Boost the airport's capacity from 55 million to 65 million passengers by the end of 2030.
Expect a brand-new terminal with more check-in counters and security lanes, designed to handle up to 20 million travelers every year.
MIAL shifting passengers to Navi Mumbai
To keep things running smoothly during construction, about 5 million passengers (including 3 million international flyers) will be temporarily shifted to Navi Mumbai International Airport.
IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air will transfer their international operations there for now, while others have until November 3 to share their plans.
MIAL says it is focused on making the transition as hassle-free as possible so your travel plans are not thrown off.