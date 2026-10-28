Mumbai airport to demolish Terminal 1, raise capacity to 65 million

Big changes are coming to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Terminal 1 will be demolished in April 2027 as part of a huge upgrade.

The goal? Boost the airport's capacity from 55 million to 65 million passengers by the end of 2030.

Expect a brand-new terminal with more check-in counters and security lanes, designed to handle up to 20 million travelers every year.