Mumbai AQI hits 322 while Delhi records cleanest October 24

Mumbai's air quality took a sharp dip on Saturday, hitting an AQI of 322, solidly in the "very poor" zone.

People reported headaches and sore throats, driven by a combination of construction dust, sluggish wind speed, garbage burning, emissions from crop fires in surrounding regions, and residual smoke from firecrackers.

Meanwhile, Delhi actually saw its cleanest October 24 in 10 years with an AQI of 176 after some serious pollution control efforts.