Mumbai AQI hits 322 while Delhi records cleanest October 24
Mumbai's air quality took a sharp dip on Saturday, hitting an AQI of 322, solidly in the "very poor" zone.
People reported headaches and sore throats, driven by a combination of construction dust, sluggish wind speed, garbage burning, emissions from crop fires in surrounding regions, and residual smoke from firecrackers.
Meanwhile, Delhi actually saw its cleanest October 24 in 10 years with an AQI of 176 after some serious pollution control efforts.
Bombay HC declares pollution emergency
Doctors in Mumbai are urging children and older adults to stay indoors for now. The Bombay High Court has called it an emergency and wants stricter action against polluters.
Environmental groups are pushing for better checks at construction sites and a stop to garbage burning.
Over in Delhi, officials credit road cleaning and focused monitoring for the cleaner air, but they are still cautious since winter and crop burning nearby could bring pollution back.