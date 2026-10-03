Mumbai AQI rises to 110, city enters moderate pollution zone
India
Mumbai's air quality isn't looking great: AQI rose from 79 to 110 on Friday, putting the city in the moderate pollution zone.
Some neighborhoods like Worli (180), Navy Nagar (145), Deonar (142), and Ghatkopar (137) are feeling it even more.
Super El Nino may trap pollution
Experts warn things could get worse thanks to a rare super El Nino, which might slow down winds and trap more pollution.
Doctors are also seeing more cases of dehydration and gut infections lately; Dr. Gautam Bhansali suggests skipping street food and water while outdoors, particularly street food, for now.